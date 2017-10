Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup water or milk

Dash of salt

1/4 cup canned pumpkin puree

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon cinnamon sugar

Boil water or milk and salt. Stir in oats. Cook about 5 minutes over medium heat; stir occasionally. Stir in pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon sugar. Heat through; serve.

Note: Add dried or fresh fruit, nuts, granola or your favorite toppings before serving.

Sponsor: Jamba Juice