Juab County warns residents of jury scam

JUAB COUNTY, Utah – The Juab County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a jury scam targeting the area.

Deputies said scammers are targeting people with fake jury service claims.

Residents say the criminals have been threatening them with arrests for missing jury duty.

Authorities are reminding everyone a court will always send a jury summons in the mail and will never ask for money or sensitive information over the phone.

Anyone who thinks they’ve fallen victim to this scam is urged to notify police.