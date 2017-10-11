× Human remains found in Millcreek Canyon identified as man missing since December 2016

MILLCREEK CANYON, Utah — Police have positively identified human remains found in Millcreek Canyon as a man who was reported missing in December of 2016.

Hikers found the remains October 5, and authorities recovered the remains the next day. Wednesday, police positively identified the deceased as 24-year-old Blake Richardson.

Police initially suspected the remains were that of Richardson but did not make formal identification until this week.

Richardson was reported missing in December of 2016. The man was last seen in Millcreek Canyon, and the hikers who encountered him at that time said he didn’t seem dressed appropriately for the weather and said he was asking people for food.