How to make new furniture look old with an easy distressed painting technique

Miranda Webster of the Tinsel + Wheat Blog demonstrated an easy distressed painting technique to add character to furniture pieces and other decorative items in your home. Miranda is a blogger competing in the Bathroom Wars challenge at the Deseret News Home Show. The bloggers will create their own bathroom designs, and Home Show guests can vote for their favorites all weekend.

Deseret News Home Show

Dates and Hours:

Friday, October 13 2:00–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

South Towne Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

Supplies you’ll need:

Cloth (for stain)

Petroleum jelly (Vaseline)

Paint

Paintbrush

Sandpaper

Step 1: Stain your project and let dry completely.

Step 2: Apply petroleum jelly sparingly to project.

Step 3: Paint over the stain and petroleum jelly and let dry completely.

Step 4: Sand the project to reveal distressed appearance.

Click Here for the Tinsel + Wheat Blog