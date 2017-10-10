× HBO’s ‘Westworld’ is filming in Utah; looking for extras

Do you like the HBO series “Westworld?”

The show, shot in southern Utah is looking for extras.

The series takes place in the 1890s in a western town.

The series is looking for men and women 18 years of age and older.

Officials said “all ethnicities and types are needed.”

MEN: Can have facial hair; beards, mustaches, mutton chops of the era. Men can also be clean-shaven.

WOMEN: Should have longer natural hair that is one color.

The show will film in mid to late October 2017 in southern Utah.

According to the release, “all people must be local hire and legal to work,” and you will be compensated for your time.

If you are interested, email a natural photo of yourself along with your name, phone number and your complete sizes to westworldutah@gmail.com.

The release asks women to include their height, weight, dress size, bust, waist, hips and shoe size.

Men are asked to include their height, weight, jacket, shirt, pant and shoe size.