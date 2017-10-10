Terry Crews says he was sexually assaulted by ‘high level Hollywood executive’

LOS ANGELES – As numerous women in Hollywood are coming forward to detail years of alleged sexual assaults by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, actor Terry Crews revealed in a string of tweets his own story of abuse, allegedly at the hands of an executive.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” Crews tweeted.

Crews said a powerful man in the film industry groped him during a 2016 function in Hollywood, despite his wife being in clear view. He said he initially wanted to “kick his ass,” but then he thought about the way others might see it: “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho.”

Some Twitter users challenged Crews to name the person he says groped him, but the actor declined, tweeting “he knows who he is.” Crews said he’s waiting and comparing notes with other alleged victims in order to “gain a position of strength.”