× Provo City Police dog retiring after six years of service

PROVO, Utah – Provo City Police K-9 Loki is retiring. Loki served the Provo Police Department for six years, originally joining the force in 2011.

Loki helped the police department with “innumerable drug searches” as a police dog, and helped with outreach while serving the department as well.

According to Provo Police, “His investigative skill and community outreach efforts made him one of our best all-around community police officers, and that is saying something, because we have some excellent ones.”

Loki’s big busts included two pounds of well-hidden methamphetamine inside a car bumper, as well as four pounds of marijuana inside a car tire.

“Even though Loki is only a 7-year-old, some recent debilitating health concerns are forcing him into an early retirement,” Police said in a statement.

The Police Department is currently looking for a new K-9, but are pleased that Loki will retire to the permanent care of his partner Officer Nielsen.