Tae Kwon Do is not just a self-defense tactic, it's also an art form.

Jeon's World Martial Arts is located in North Salt Lake and specializes in traditional Korean Tae Kwon Do.

Along with the obvious self-defense aspect, Tae Kwon Do also teaches discipline, respect, and also helps to promote anti-bullying.

Children who are involved with martial arts learn confidence and leadership skills, as well as dedication.

