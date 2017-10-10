Getting Young People to be Engaged in their Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dawn Ramsey wants to get youth more involved in their communities.

Research suggests that kids who become involved in the community develop greater self-esteem and will continue to be involved as they become adults.

Here are some of Dawn's meaningful ways for young people to learn about and contribute to community initiatives:

Teach Them About Local Government

-Take them to attend a local School Board or City Council Meeting

-Attend a local PTA or School Community Council Meeting, and have middle and high school aged kids join their school PTSA

-Have them attend a Meet the Candidates Night

-Invite local elected officials to speak to your scouts, youth group, or school class

-After learning about candidates and ballot initiatives, give them a chance to vote and discuss the importance of exercising our right to vote

Give them the Opportunity to Serve

-Have them volunteer at the local Senior Center- play games, sing songs, or read with patrons

-Contact your local animal shelter to ask for service opportunities

-Have them do a collection drive for a local charity or family in need

-Visit your local water conservancy district to learn about ways to conserve water and help the environment

Get out and get involved!