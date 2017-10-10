× Cottonwood Heights Police warn of package thefts as holidays approach

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police are warning homeowners that package swiping may be on the rise as the holiday season approaches.

Police are currently searching for a man who stole a package off of a front porch in Cottonwood Heights. The suspect reportedly drives a blue Chevy Monte Carlo. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of 8000 S and 2000 E.

In a Detective Bulletin, authorities warned that, “opportunistic thieves will be out and about this time of year as we are all beginning to shop for the holidays.”

Homeowners can help reduce package thefts by scheduling deliveries when they are home, reducing the amount of time that packages sit on their front porch.

Police are urging anyone who witnesses a package theft not to hesitate to contact their local law enforcement. If you have any information regarding this package suspect or his vehicle, please contact Detective Bailey with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at (801)-840-4000.