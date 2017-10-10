Chef Todd’s Two Perfect Soups for Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Todd of UVU Culinary Arts shares two classic and delicious fall soups!

Butternut Squash Soup

Serving Size : 40

Preparation Time : 1:20

6 pounds butternut squash -- peeled and cubed

3 each large carrots -- peeled and cubed

2 each yellow onions -- peeled and cubed

3 ribs celery stalk -- diced

1 1/2 gallons vegetable stock

3/4 gallon heavy whip cream

1 cup brown sugar -- optional

1/4 pound butter

1/4 cup maple syrup -- optional

1 tablespoon cinnamon ground

2 each star anise -- put in sachet for easy removal

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla

2 tablespoons kosher salt -- to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper -- to taste

Sweat the squash, carrots, onions, celery, cinnamon and nutmeg with the butter until soft.

Add the brown sugar, vanilla, maple syrup and star anise and simmer for 1 minute or until melted and flavors come together.

Add the vegetable stock, and half the salt and pepper and simmer until reduced by 1/3 of it's volume and vegetables are soft and cooked. Liquid should just barely cover vegetables.

Take the soup from the heat and pull the star anise out.

Puree the soup with the bur mixer or blend in batches, add the cream and remaining salt and pepper as needed.

Taste, taste, taste!

Apple Rutabaga Soup

Serving Size: 12

Preparation Time: 1 Hour

4 pounds rutabaga (2-3 medium sized ones) -- peeled and large diced

8 each granny smith apple -- peeled and large chopped

1 each yellow onion -- diced

2 ribs celery -- diced

1 quart apple juice

2 quarts vegetable stock

1 each sachet star anise, cinnamon stick, -- Sachet

2 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Sweat all the vegies and apple with some butter.

Add the rest of ingredients except cream and simmer for 1 hour.

Add cream and puree smooth.

Season to taste.