Chef Todd’s Two Perfect Soups for Fall

Posted 3:43 pm, October 10, 2017, by

Chef Todd of UVU Culinary Arts shares two classic and delicious fall soups!

Butternut Squash Soup

Serving Size :  40

Preparation Time : 1:20

6    pounds  butternut squash -- peeled and cubed

3   each  large carrots -- peeled and cubed

2    each  yellow onions -- peeled and cubed

3    ribs  celery stalk -- diced

1 1/2     gallons  vegetable stock

3/4  gallon  heavy whip cream

1     cup  brown sugar -- optional

1/4    pound  butter

1/4    cup  maple syrup -- optional

1    tablespoon  cinnamon ground

2    each star anise -- put in sachet for easy removal

1/2      teaspoon  nutmeg

1/2      teaspoon  pure vanilla

2   tablespoons  kosher salt -- to taste

1/4    teaspoon  pepper -- to taste

 

Sweat the squash, carrots, onions, celery, cinnamon and nutmeg with the butter until soft.

Add the brown sugar, vanilla, maple syrup and star anise and simmer for 1 minute or until melted and flavors come together.

Add the vegetable stock, and half the salt and pepper and simmer until reduced by 1/3 of it's volume and vegetables are soft and cooked. Liquid should just barely cover vegetables.

Take the soup from the heat and pull the star anise out.

Puree the soup with the bur mixer or blend in batches, add the cream and remaining salt and pepper as needed.

Taste, taste, taste!

 

Apple Rutabaga Soup

Serving Size: 12

Preparation Time: 1 Hour

4   pounds  rutabaga (2-3 medium sized ones) -- peeled and large diced

8   each  granny smith apple -- peeled and large chopped

1    each  yellow onion -- diced

2    ribs  celery -- diced

1   quart  apple juice

2   quarts  vegetable stock

1   each sachet  star anise, cinnamon stick, -- Sachet

2   cups  heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

 

Sweat all the vegies and apple with some butter.

Add the rest of ingredients except cream and simmer for 1 hour.

Add cream and puree smooth.

Season to taste.