Beef and Cheese Stuffed Shells

24 uncooked jumbo pasta shells1 lb. lean ground beef1 jar (26 oz.) Italian style pasta sauce1/4 cup water1 (8 oz.) container ricotta or cream cheese6 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, grated1 egg1/4 cup parsley, choppedSalt and Pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 350°F.

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef seasoned with salt and pepper. Let the beef slightly cool.

In large bowl, mix pasta sauce and water. Spread 1 1/2 cups of the pasta sauce mixture on the bottom of an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. In medium bowl, mix the ricotta or cream cheese, half of the cheddar cheese, Parmesan cheese, egg, cooked ground beef, salt and pepper. Spoon a heaping tablespoon of the beef mixture into each shell. Place the stuffed shells in baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over top of the shells. Cover with foil.

Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until bubbly and cheese filling is set. Sprinkle with remaining cheddar cheese. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.