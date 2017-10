Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click for Babies is a campaign that is striving to bring awareness to the dangers of Shaken Baby Syndrome and the period of P.U.R.P.L.E through cute purple newborn caps.

Check out what Ryan Steinbeigle, Director for the National Center of Shaken Baby Syndrome, wants people to know about the second month peak of crying babies go through and what P.U.R.P.L.E stands for.

To donate or for more information about Shaken Baby Syndrome, visit www.clickforbabies.org