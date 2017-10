Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you want to steal the show this Thanksgiving, this may be the new look for you!

These pants are sweeping the internet.

Twitter users are saying they look just like chicken or turkey legs.

The pants appear to be made of a crepe-like material and cinch at the ankles.

The bad news is, if you want to score a pair before Thanksgiving, you'll have to go to Japan.

An e-commerce company is selling the fashion trend for $82.

It's unclear if the company ships or not.