Suspects in Mt. Pleasant robbery set fire to getaway car, police say

MT. PLEASANT, Utah — Mt. Pleasant Police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store, and they said the suspects set fire to the car they used to drive away from the scene.

A statement from Mt. Pleasant PD said officers responded to the Maverik convenience store at 381 S State just before 6 a.m. Monday. Police believe there were at least three suspects involved, and they said two of them had entered the store while a third stayed in the car.

The suspects were armed with a handgun and a knife, police said, and they were able to take an undisclosed amount of money.

“The suspects left in a black Honda Civic which they drove to about 350 South 100 W in Mount Pleasant and set on fire,” a statement from Mt. Pleasant PD said.

The suspects were then seen leaving the area in another vehicle, according to police.

“We have information that this is connected to other criminal incidents that have occurred in Sanpete and Utah Counties,” the statement said.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males, fully clothed and wearing half masks over their faces. Police said one suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and the other is about 5 feet 6 tall.