Suspect arrested after stabbing convenience store clerk in the neck

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A suspect left a gas station employee in the hospital after an attack police say could have been deadly if it weren’t for customers who jumped in to help.

Police say, at about 2:30 a.m., 33-year-old Edwin Ogando is accused of knocking over garbage cans, yelling and causing a disturbance outside the store at 3100 S. Redwood Rd.

The suspect then went inside and threatened the clerk working the night shift.

Detectives say the suspect jumped over the counter, pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the woman multiple times.

Two witnesses called police.

“I can only imagine she was extremely terrified and, fortunately, there were two Good Samaritans in the area that intervened that I’m convinced saved her life tonight,” Lt. Steve Katz said.

Police said they caught the suspect with the help of a K9 officer.

The clerk is recovering in the hospital.