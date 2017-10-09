× Orem suspect breaks into home, beats woman unconscious

OREM, Utah – An Orem mother and her children are recovering after police say a suspect broke into their Orem home and assaulted the mother until she was unconscious.

Authorities said the suspect broke out a basement window in the home near 600 N. 400 W. overnight.

The noise woke the mother who the suspect confronted.

Police said the suspect choked the woman until she passed out and beat her with a PVC pipe.

When the woman came to, she ran to a neighbor’s home to call for help.

Police said the three children were not seriously hurt.

Officers found the suspect on the ground a few blocks away and arrested him.

The man had blood on his hands and shoes, police said.

Orem Police said they have not confirmed the identity of the suspect because he is not cooperating.

He fought with the officers who arrested him as well as those at the jail.

Officers said they had to use a Tazer to get him into the jail cell.

Authorities said the woman is expected to recover.

Police arrested the suspect for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Burglary, Child Abuse, Obstruction, Resisting and Failure to Disclose ID.