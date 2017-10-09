× Salt lake City man arrested for assault and robbery

SALT LAKE CITY – A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after an attempted carjacking.

According to a probable cause statment, Militoni Fonua jumped into the driver seat of a vehicle while the owner was getting something out of their trunk.

When the victim noticed Fonua was attempting to steal their car, they pulled him out of the driver’s seat. A fight ensued, which resulted in the car key becoming broken in the ignition.

According to police, Fonua took the victim’s phone before throwing it back at them and walking away.

When police confronted and handcuffed Fonua, he reportedly kneed an officer, resulting in additional criminal charges.

Fonua was charged with aggravated robbery, assault by a prisoner and assault.