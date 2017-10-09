Intoxicated ‘time traveler’ warns of alien invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASPER, Wyo. - Police hear a lot of strange explanations from people facing arrest, but this one is just out of this world.

Officers in Casper, Wyoming, pulled over Bryant Johnson for a suspected DUI.

He told authorities he time-traveled from the year 2048 to warn of an impending invasion by aliens.

Yes, aliens.

Johnson told the officers to "take me to your leader."

Those weren't his exact words, but he did demand to speak with the town's president.

Police say he had slurred speech, blood-shot eyes and a blood-alcohol level of .14, which is over the legal limit.

But Johnson had an explanation; he said in order to transport him through time, aliens had to fill his body with booze and have him stand on a giant pad.

There seems to have been a miscalculation though, Johnson says he was supposed to be sent to 2018.