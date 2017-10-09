DIY Halloween Decor: A creepy bouquet to scare your party this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kari Byington from Rad + The Rest Blog shows us how to create a creepy bouquet to scare up the house this Halloween.

Supplies you’ll need:

Faux flowers

Plastic eyeballs

Plastic bugs/other creepy crawlies

Faux spider webs

Hot glue gun

Vase

Browse your local craft supply and Halloween stores for items to add to your bouquet! She used the eyeballs as the center of the flowers and found doll arms and legs to use as accents to the arrangement. She topped off some of the faux floral segments with spiderwebs. She says to have fun and let the creepy creative juices flow.

Kari (Rad + The Rest) is one of the bloggers competing in the Bathroom Wars challenge at the Deseret News Home Show. The bloggers will create their own bathroom designs, and Home Show guests can vote for their favorites all weekend.

Deseret News Home Show

Dates and Hours:

Friday, October 13 2:00–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 15 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

South Towne Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

For more information or to buy tickets, CLICK HERE.