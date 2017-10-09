Clinton City Police Department search for stolen trailer

CLINTON, Utah – Clinton Police are looking for a stolen utility trailer that went missing Monday afternoon.

The trailer is white, with Utah plate number 65909P

According to police, the trailer is a white, Pace 10-foot single axle made in 2006.

There are two extension ladders attached to the trailer, according to police. There is also significant damage to the rear left door.

The pictures attached are not of the actual trailer but a matching model. If you have information, please contact Clinton Police and reference case number T17-04796.