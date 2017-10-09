Challenge accepted! Passenger turns flight boarding area into karaoke party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This guy is our new favorite frequent flyer.

He turned the typical boarding area cattle call into an impromptu karaoke party.

The New Orleans passenger, who isn't named, was waiting to board a flight to Jamaica and decided to bring up the mood a little.

The Southwest gate agents jokingly said there is a "price" to ask questions; you have to sing to get your answer.

Challenge accepted. The price was right for this fellow.

He got the passengers on their feet with his best rendition of the 1996 classic, "No Diggity," by Blackstreet, on the PA system at gate B7.

Facebook user Mike Valdala captured the encore-worthy performance.

Fox News said the story emerged on The Times-Picayune website, Nola.com, who called it, “A delightful—and we think very New Orleans—reminder that waiting in the airport can actually sometimes be a very good experience.”