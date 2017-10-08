Wanted with Scott McKane: Suspects sought in theft cases, sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's edition of Wanted, Scott McKane takes a look at several theft cases as well as the search for a suspect in a sexual assault.

The first case involves a vehicle burglary in Draper that was caught on camera. If you recognize the suspect, call police dispatch at 801-840-4000 and reference case #2017-010113.

In another case, the Davis County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who stole some mail. If you recognize her, call detectives at 801-451-4130 or dispatch at 801-451-4150 and reference case number D17-06235.

Police in Cottonwood Heights are looking for a pair suspected of using credit cards stolen from a home. Tipsters can contact Det. Ken Wyatt via email at kwyatt@ch.utah.gov.

In our last case of the week, Unified Police are still looking for a third suspect in the case of a sexual assault on a teenage girl that was recorded by one of the suspects. The incident occurred in West Jordan, and anyone who knows the location of Nasouh Albasis-Albasis is asked to call West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17H014397.