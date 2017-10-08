Utah woman skydives to celebrate 90th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – She’s a 90-year-old adrenaline junkie who lives every day to the fullest.

“You only live once,” said Trudy Joseph. “Do what you got to do for yourself.”

And that’s exactly what Joseph did. This week she celebrated her birthday early and decided to go skydiving.

“Amazing,” she said with a smile on her face. “There’s just one word.”

Her daughter, Tracey Bartlett, said the idea came about 10 years ago.

“I said, ‘Mom, you’re getting up in age. What do you want to do before you die?’” asked Bartlett. “She said ‘I want to go skydiving.”

And she did, ten years ago. She went up again when she was 87, and then came her 90th birthday.

“This year was a little different. My mom has had several medical situations,” Bartlett explains. “She said, ‘If I live to be 90, I want to go out one last time.’”

“Yeah, I’m crazy,” admitted Joseph, with a smile on her face.

She went up Friday afternoon after two bad weather days cancelled two previous attempts in prior weeks.

“It was so cold,” Joseph said. “But I can’t say nothing bad about skydiving. Go do it.”