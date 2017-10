Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King Kong sightings are a daily occurrence in Salt Lake City along 900 East at approximately 1600 South.

The legendary beast even has his own replica of the Empire State Building to climb.

It’s all the work of Sugar House resident Ammon Smith, who builds a new Halloween attraction every year.

Check out the video to see his version of King Kong, or check out Ammon’s website to see previous creations and how they were built.