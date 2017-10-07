× Man wanted for kidnapping, assault arrested at hotel in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man was arrested in Murray late Friday night in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault that left the victim near death.

Timothy Peterson was arrested late Friday night without incident at a hotel in Murray, according to the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

The man was booked into jail and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, both of which are felonies.

The Bluffdale Precinct of the Saratoga Springs Police Department had been looking Peterson in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault that occurred on October 1.

Police say the man forced his girlfriend into his car and then drove around with her for about seven hours while assaulting her. Police said the man beat her “almost to death.”

Officers became aware of the assault after Peterson took the victim to a park in Bluffdale City and then fled the area on foot when police saw him. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been stabilized.

Peterson was arrested by detectives from Saratoga Springs PD and with the assistance of Murray Police and the Metro Gang Unit.