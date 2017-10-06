× Two arrested after chase in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested two people following a brief chase in West Valley City Thursday night.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop near 4800 W and Lake Park Blvd. around 10 p.m., but the car sped off, leading police on a chase on 4800 W, according to West Valley City Police.

“During the pursuit, some of the occupants of the vehicle threw some substances out of the vehicle. We’ve since tried to recover some of that. Preliminarily, we believe that might be some narcotics – a small amount at this time,” said Lt. Mike Fossmo, WVCPD.

Police said the car then crashed through a fence on Panamint Rd. and the occupants tried to run away. Two of them, one adult and one juvenile, were captured with the help of a K-9, according to police.

“I believe there might’ve been a third [occupant] that we have not been able to track down yet, but currently two in custody,” Fossmo said.

Police said they also found a gun in the car.

Officers from the Salt Lake County Metro Gang Unit and the Unified Police Department assisted West Valley City Police at the scene.