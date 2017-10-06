These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017
The following retailers with Utah locations will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 23) this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com.
- AAFES
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- American Girl
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Chico’s
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW
- GameStop
- Guitar Center
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Staples
- The Container Store
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Von Maur
40.760779 -111.891047