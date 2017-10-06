× These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

The following retailers with Utah locations will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 23) this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

AAFES

Academy Sports + Outdoors

American Girl

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Bed Bath & Beyond

Burlington

Cabela’s

Chico’s

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW

GameStop

Guitar Center

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

IKEA

Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Staples

The Container Store

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply

Von Maur

Corrections? Additions? Email webmaster@fox13now.com.