These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2017

The following retailers with Utah locations will be closed on Thanksgiving (November 23) this year, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

  • AAFES
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • American Girl
  • AT&T
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Burlington
  • Cabela’s
  • Chico’s
  • Costco
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard’s
  • dressbarn
  • DSW
  • GameStop
  • Guitar Center
  • Harbor Freight
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • Jo-Ann Fabric & Craft Stores
  • Jos. A. Bank
  • Lowe’s
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot and OfficeMax
  • Patagonia
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • REI
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Staples
  • The Container Store
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply
  • Von Maur

