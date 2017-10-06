The Inside Scoop of One of the Best and Scariest Haunted Houses in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's October, which means it's haunted attraction time.

Utah never falls short of haunted attractions people can go to. From haunted houses, corn mazes, forests, trailers, I mean the possibilities really are endless. While all are great, the one that exists as an absolute must during this spooky time of year is Fear Factory.

Fear Factory is was named Best Halloween Attraction by the Travel Channel, so a high-spook factor is guaranteed! We got an exclusive preview into the behind-the-scenes action that goes on within Fear Factory, from real acting in their shows to how they do make-up and production.

Make sure to visit Fear Factory this Halloween season, but specifically on Fox Tuesdays! Every Tuesday, you can head over to Fear Factory and get four passes for the price of $60.

Visit www.fearfactoryslc.com for more information