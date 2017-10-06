× Substitute teacher accused of sexually abusing students at elementary school in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man is in the Davis County Jail facing three counts of sexual abuse of a child after several children say he touched them inappropriately while teaching their class as a substitute.

According to a press release from the Clearfield Police Department, two different parents reported the alleged abuse to police on September 27, saying a substitute teacher at Wasatch Elementary School touched their children inappropriately.

Police interviewed the two juveniles the next day and identified the teacher in question as Mark Bedel. The investigation led to a third alleged victim from the school.

Bedel was taken into custody without incident at his home in Kaysville, and as of Friday he remains in the Davis County Jail on three counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, according to the press release.

Christopher Williams of the Davis School District said Bedel has been a substitute teacher since March 2016 but is no longer an employee of the school district following the arrest.

“We are shocked by the allegations, are taking this matter very seriously and are cooperating with investigators,” Williams stated in an email.

Police say they are conducting additional investigations and they encourage parents to talk to their children and report “anything they feel is suspicious.”