Teen suffers broken legs after being hit, dragged by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A teenage boy was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in Salt Lake City Friday and broke both of his legs.

Dispatch officials confirm a juvenile was hit by a vehicle in the area of 1961 East and 2100 South. Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident around 2:45 p.m.

Sgt. Brandon Hansen of the Salt Lake City Police Department said the teenage boy was crossing the street at an intersection when he was struck.

“A vehicle traveling westbound didn’t see him and ended up hitting him,” Hansen said. “From what witnesses say, he was dragged, both legs are broken. He’s been transported to the hospital.”

The teen’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Hansen said the teen was not crossing in a marked crosswalk but was crossing at an intersection, which is considered an unmarked crosswalk. He said they encourage pedestrians to use marked crosswalks when possible in order to maximize their visibility to motorists.