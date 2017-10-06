× How the “Comfort” in Comfort Foods Can Sabotage Your Long-Term Health

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

When life gets stressful — and when doesn’t it? — it’s easy to turn to foods that provide a short-term sense of comfort, even though those foods can challenge your long-term health, including your goal to manage your weight. We tend to crave foods that are packed with fat, sugar, and sodium when we are stressed, so learning to understand the emotions behind those cravings can help you stay on track for a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Learn ways to avoid eating unhealthy foods when life throws you lemons.