Hearts 4 Paws: Stanley the Schnauzer and the amazing James “Jimmy” Fesler

Meet Stanley, a male Schnauzer who's somewhere between 8 and 10 years old. Even though Stanley's a little older, he is still in excellent health, is great with other dogs, and is completely housebroken and doggie-door trained.

He's also neutered, microchipped, and current on all of his vaccinations.

Stanley is ready to find his forever home. Stanley's adoption fee is $200 and will be at the West Valley PetCo from 1 pm to 5 pm during an adoption event this Saturday.

Stanley is looking for a home, but is fortunate enough to be apart of Hearts 4 Paws where kids like James "Jimmy" Fesler, a 14 year old Eagle Scout, make sure he has the best life possible. Jimmy has been working with Hearts 4 Paws on a service project since the beginning of June, which all started because of a Hearts 4 Paws segment he saw on The Place.

After seeing a Hearts 4 Paws segment on The Place, Jimmy wanted to make a commitment to the Hearts 4 Paws orginization for his service project. Since then, he has donated 150 fleece blankets and 900 dog related items to Hearts 4 Paws to support dogs just like Stanley.

Jimmy is excited and proud that he has gone above and beyond his original commitment of only 100 blankets and 100 dog items. We thank Jimmy for all that he has done through his charity work and for what he does with Hearts 4 Paws.

Take a note from Jimmy and head over to www.hearts4paws.com for more information on what you can do.