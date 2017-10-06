Having Trouble Connecting to Your Teen? Here are Some Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Teenage years are some of the hardest to handle-for teens and the parents.

While your teen is trying to figure themselves out, you have to figure out how to connect with them too.

Motivational speaker, Clint Pulver, gives us tips and tricks on how parents can effectively connect with their teens.

Connection happens when understanding is achieved Win-win or no deal Make it about them, take interested in things they love

You can find more of Clint Pulver at the upcoming Teen Leadership Summit, Saturday October 14 from 9 am to 10 pm in Pleasant Grove.

For more information, check out their website.