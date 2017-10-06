Find Out What it Takes to Do a Triple Crown Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Michael McKnight and Ben Light, two guys who take running to the extreme.

Micheal and Ben are just two of the sixteen total individuals participating in the Moab 240 race next weekend, and their running doesn't end there.

The Moab 240 is just one race in a three-part race that completes the Triple Crown. Between all three races, Michael and Ben will run a total of 645 miles.

They fill us in on the biggest trials, their previous races, and why they do it.

Check out our Facebook page to enter to win a $100 gift card to Altra, one of Michael's sponsors.

Follow both Michael @dirtymike89 and Ben @ultralight007 on social media to follow along with their races!