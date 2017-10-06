Belgian Sugar Cereal Waffles with a Sprinkle of Fate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As Budah said, "If The Place were a dating site, our success rate would be 100 percent, a dating site for careers."

Chef Cynthia Roberts of Salt Lake was on The Place just two years ago making cinnamon rolls. At that same time, Ian was at home watching that specific segment on The Place, decided to "stop chasing the money and start chasing the dream" and pursued his dream of becoming a chef.

Now, Ian learns from Cynthia in the Baking and Pastry Department at Salt Lake Community College, and today Ian gets his time-to-shine by showing us how to make some awesome Belgian Sugar Cereal Waffles.

Check out the video above to hear the match-making story and watch how the delicious waffles are made!