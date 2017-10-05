White Fish with Cilantro Pesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 large cilantro bunch1 garlic clove, chopped1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded1/4 cup crushed pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted1/3 cup olive oil1 lb. (approximately 4-6 pieces) white fish fillets2 tablespoons canola oilNo Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste

In a food processor or blender, add the cilantro, garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Process or blend to desired consistency.

Pat the fish fillets dry with paper towels. Season with no salt seasoning and pepper.

Heat the remaining 1 Tbs. oil and 1 Tbs. of the butter in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until the butter melts and its foam subsides. Cook 2 of the fillets, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a platter, cover, and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining fish and 1 Tbs. butter, adjusting the heat as necessary.

Serve the fish with the pesto and lemon wedges.