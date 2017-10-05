White Fish with Cilantro Pesto

1 large cilantro bunch
1 garlic clove, chopped
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded
1/4 cup crushed pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted
1/3 cup olive oil
1 lb. (approximately 4-6 pieces) white fish fillets
2 tablespoons canola oil
No Salt Seasoning and Pepper, to taste
In a food processor or blender, add the cilantro, garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, oil, no salt seasoning and pepper. Process or blend to desired consistency.
Pat the fish fillets dry with paper towels. Season with no salt seasoning and pepper.
Heat the remaining 1 Tbs. oil and 1 Tbs. of the butter in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat until the butter melts and its foam subsides. Cook 2 of the fillets, turning once, until browned and just cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a platter, cover, and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining fish and 1 Tbs. butter, adjusting the heat as necessary.
Serve the fish with the pesto and lemon wedges.