Wanted fugitive arrested, led police on chase through West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Police have arrested a wanted man after he led them on a chase through West Valley City overnight.

The Metro Gang Unit, Unified Police and West Valley City officers all worked together Wednesday night to track a fugitive, 33-year-old Sione Taufa, who has felony warrants.

Authorities got a tip and tried to pull over Taufa in a Hyundai at about 1 a.m.

The vehicle drove off, going south on Redwood Rd. before getting on SR-201, taking I-15 north and looping back around again.

A Unified officer used spike strips to stop the car on Redwood Rd. at 3100 S.

“They were hoping the vehicle would just stop because they could tell he was in the backseat of the car but then the pursuit happened and with his aggravated felonies, it matched our policy to pursue the vehicle,” Unified Lt. Paul Barker said.

It turns out, the wanted man, Taufa, was in the backseat; two women were in the car as well.

Officers said one of the women claims he forced her to drive the car.

If that is the case, Taufa could face kidnapping charges as well.

Police said a K9 officer bit Taufa as he was trying to run from the car.

Authorities found a knife, undisclosed drugs and fake checks in the vehicle.