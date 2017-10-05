UYSA Game of the Week – Sept. 30, 2017

The following is sponsored by Utah Youth Soccer Association.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arsenal vs USA

Skyridge High School

The match between Arsenal BB 04 and USA Premier 04G DB was a great match with both teams showing plenty of skill throughout. Both teams play in the Premier 2 division of the 14U girls bracket.

The first Saturday game of the week of the season looked to be a poor choice with rain on the forecast and a drizzle at kickoff, however within minutes this lightened up and it became a fantastic day for some footy. The first 25 minutes or so were fairly uneventful as USA dominated possession and Arsenal struggled to connect a pass. However even with all of the possession USA never truly threated Lindsey Brown in the Arsenal goal.

As the game moved into the last ten minutes of the first half Arsenal began to find its legs and even though still being out possessed looked more like the team to score as several long-range efforts went just high. Finally, we had a breakthrough as Arsenal worked in a cross from the right wing that got redirected back across the face of the goal to an onrushing Hayley Ogden who buried it in the back of the net.

The half ended 1-0 but Arsenal clearly had all of the momentum going into the second half. They came out strong with pressure on the USA defense and when Olivia Driggs wound up in space from distance, everyone knew it was in. 2-0 Arsenal. Moments later, a flying Jordynn Peake cut in onto her right foot and let fly from deep. Once again it found the back of the net. 3-0 Arsenal.

USA to their credit kept battling and came right back down and got a goal back after miscommunication on the Arsenal backline led to a steal in the penalty that was hooked up and over a sprawling Lindsey Brown and off the crossbar and a goal for Annalisa Bowcutt. 3-1 Arsenal.

USA kept trying to get a rhythm and had multiple looks but couldn’t find the back of the net. Alondra Barba Perez made a couple of great saves to keep USA in the game but there was nothing she could do on the Arsenal 4th as a counter attack fell right onto the foot of Hayley Ogden who poked it home for her second of the match. 4-1 Arsenal.

The match ended with the same score line and while both teams played well the more clinical team won and will be looking up at the rest of the season in anticipation as they chase the division leaders.