Utah Adventure: Camping spots to beat the cold in Utah State Parks

Don't let the early winter cold keep you away from the fun of camping.

Thankfully, Utah is the perfect state to live in for year-round camping. Utah State Parks are set and ready to keep you out of the cold, but keep you in the mountains.

Devan Chavez from the Utah State Parks explains that many of our state parks have cabins (which come equipped with a heater and electricity), canvas tents, yurts, and even teepees at locations all around the state.

From Wasatch Mountain to Goblin Valley, Rockport to Dead Horse, there is a state park that will have the accommodations for you.

Pull out your s'mores kit and head over to www.stateparks.utah.gov for more information on camping in Utah State Parks.