Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake

What's better than a Pumpkin Spice Latte on a crispy fall evening? A Pumpkin Spice Latte with a giant slice of fresh Pumpkin Slice Coffee Cake.

Chef Casey Bowthrope of Harmon's bakes us this mouth-watering cake at the spike of pumpkin spice season. Check out the recipe below!

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 40minutes

Total Time: 60 minutes

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 2/3 cup granulated sugar, divided

2 ¼ teaspoon salt, divided

4 1/3 cup flour, divided

2 tablespoons pumpkin spice, divided

1 ¼ cup butter, melted, divided

4 large eggs

1 can (15 oz) pumpkin purée, unseasoned

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pre heat oven to 350º

To make the topping, whisk together 2/3 cup brown sugar, 2/3 cup granulated sugar, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 1/3 cup flour, 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice, and ½ cup melted butter. Once combined, lets set on counter top.

To make the batter, beat the eggs with 2 cups sugar, 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice, 2 teaspoons salt, pumpkin purée, baking powder and ¾ cup melted butter together until smooth. Add in 3 cups flour, one cup at a time.

Prepare 2 9x9 pans for baking. Pour ¼ of the batter in each pan. Sprinkle ¼ of the topping in each pan, the finish with ¼ of batter in each pan top with ¼ of the topping for each pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes.