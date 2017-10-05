Recipe: Pumpkin Ravioli with Herbed Brown Butter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's officially fall season and that means pumpkin-flavored everything. Harmon's Chef Casey Bowthorpe show us how to make a delicious Pumpkin Ravioli with Herbed Brown Butter. Check out the recipe below!

Pumpkin Ravioli with Herbed Brown Butter

Serves 4

Prep Time: 20

Cook Time: 40

Total: 60

1 shallot, halved

1 medium apple, cubed

1 Yukon potato, cubed

1 medium pie pumpkin, seeded and cubed

Salt and pepper

2 cups '00' flour (all-purpose will work)

3 large eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoon sage

1 cup greyer cheese, grated

1 egg beaten

½ cup butter

1 sprig sage

3 sprigs thyme

Salt and pepper

To start the filling, pre heat oven to 400°. In a medium bowl, toss the halved shallot, cubed apple and cubed pumpkin with salt, pepper and oil. Lay out on a sheet tray and roast for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until fork tender. *If you leave the skin on the pumpkin, it will easily slide off after it is roasted.

To make the pasta dough, in a large bowl, add the flour and make a well in the middle. Crack the eggs in the middle of the well and add ¼ teaspoon salt. Using a fork, beat the eggs in the middle of the well slowly adding flour as you beat. Once the dough has become too much for the fork use your hands, slowly mix flour from the sides until the dough no longer sticks to your hands. You may not need to use all the flour. Once the dough is done, roll into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Leave out on counter for at least 30 minutes to rest.

While dough is resting, finish the filling. In a blender or food processor, add in the heavy cream, roasted ingredients, two teaspoons each thyme and sage, and last the cheese. Blend until smooth. Do not add too much liquid, but if more is needed add more cream.

Roll the pasts dough into sheets and keep covered. Lay one sheet out and drop about 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoonful of filling about 1 1/2 inches apart all along the dough. When the sheet of dough is fully dotted with dabs of filling mixture, egg wash around each filling using the beaten egg. This will help seal the other sheet to the bottom. Cover filling with another sheet of dough, using your fingers to gently press dough between each dab of filling to seal it.

In a skillet over medium high heat, melt ½ cup butter. When the butter is fully melted, add one sprig of sage and three sprigs of thyme and salt and pepper. Swirl pan to combine. Cook the butter sauce until the solids turn to a nice amber color. Do not let it burn. It will be fast, turn heat off and let sit.

In a pot of boiling, salted water, drop a few raviolis at a time. Let cook for about three minutes, scoop out and drip on paper towel. Place on a plate and continue with the other raviolis until all are cooked and evenly divided. Remove herb sprigs from the butter sauce and drizzle raviolis with sauce. Serve and enjoy.