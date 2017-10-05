Las Vegas Strip returning to normal in wake of mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Even as portions of the Las Vegas Strip remain an active crime scene, the entertainment capital of the world is bonding together to get back to normal Thursday night.

Candles and other memorials join prayers from passersby on the Las Vegas strip.

“You’re trying to be strong,” said Yvonne Nirelli, who is visiting from New York.

Those memorials replaced the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip after bullets showered down on thousands of innocent people Sunday night.

“In the beginning we were kind of numb,” Nirelli said. “Monday was really, really quiet and people were very sensitive to everyone out and about."

Nirelli was in the midst of the 22,000 people running for their lives Sunday, and days later she's walking the strip, grateful to be alive.

“Today it seems like it's back to normal, and that's what you have to do, we have to get back to our normal lives,” she said.

And that's just what Las Vegas is doing. Street performers and tourists are back and crowding the strip.

“I think people just try to put it out of their mind because it's just so awful you can't even think about it,” said Craig Fee, visiting from Kansas.

But for the thousands of people walking here along the strip, when their eyes meet Mandalay Bay it's nearly impossible for them not to remember the horror that rained down from that shattered window on the 32nd floor

“We’re very sorry for the loss of life… it's hard to be here holidaying knowing there's been so much tragedy,” said Caroline Hooker of Australia. “But it's Vegas, they'll come back from this.”

Kelah McNiell said it’s important to press on.

“I can't live in fear and I won't live in fear, and it seems like Vegas is moving on and moving forward, but at the same time embracing one another and gaining strength from one another," she said.

These strangers from all over the world are proving this city is Vegas strong.

“I think we're ready to get back to normal, I think people are working to get back to normal, but I don't think anyone will forget what happened,” said Sondra Boone of Kentucky.

Nirelli said it will take a collaborative effort to heal.

“That’s the way America is, and we all band together,” she said.