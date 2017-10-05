Huntsman Cancer Institute signs new agreement with University of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah and the Huntsman Cancer Institute signed a new agreement Thursday to continue the partnership between the school and the medical facility.

The new Memorandum of Understanding signed Thursday relates to “the governance and finances of the Huntsman Cancer Institute.”

The roles of each group will be clarified so conflicts like the one from earlier this year can be avoided.

In April, Huntsman Cancer CEO Doctor Mary Beckerle was suddenly dismissed but was eventually reinstated. Dr. Vivian Lee, University of Utah Health Care CEO and Dean of the School of Medicine, resigned shortly after.

Jon Huntsman Senior was present Thursday to support the partnership and make a surprise announcement.

“I’d like to announce today that because of the wonderful treatment I’ve received and our family has received, our high respect for the university, that we're endowing 12 more presidential chairs for the University of Utah medical team," Huntsman Sr. said.

Each of the new endowed faculty chair positions amount to between $1.5 and $2.5 million.

Beckerle released this statement regarding Thursday’s agreement:

"Huntsman Cancer Institute’s establishment as a world-class comprehensive cancer center has depended on the engagement of colleagues across the University and I can imagine no better way for Huntsman Cancer Institute to advance its life saving mission than in partnership with the University of Utah. We will now move forward in a concerted effort, knowing we are stronger together, with our patients at the heart of all we do. In a renewed partnership with our colleagues at the University of Utah, Huntsman Cancer Institute will continue to strive for excellence, commit to innovation, and achieve exceptional impact for everyone that we serve, because that is what we do. And our patients are why we do it."