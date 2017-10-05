Enjoy Your Wedding Decor Forever with Stylish Whimsy Wedding Box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whoever said wedding decor could never be used again didn't anticipate Whimsy Wedding Box.

Founder Ashley Turley first started out with a home decor business called Whimsy Timber. After requests for people to have more exclusive decor for weddings, they decided to make the best of both worlds and make customizable DIY wedding decor that could be used for more than just a wedding.

They offer personalized cupcake and cake toppers, monograms, and even 19" vine letters. The funnest part about Whimsy Wedding Box is that they like to make sure the bride always gets to leave the final touch, which is why they let the bride paint the pieces herself giving the DIY feel to their company.

For more information on Whimsy Timber or Whimsy Wedding Box, visit www.whimsyweddingbox.com or www.whimsytimber.com