Children are Learning to Code and are Taking Over the World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A child you know may just be the one to invent the next big app, website, or video game.

Coding is one of the biggest to know skills of today, and Salt Lake City Library are teaching classes to children 8 to 18 how to learn this important skill.

The kids of the future are able to enroll in these Code Clubs and work at their own pace throughout the program. Kids not only learn how to develop computer programs, but also build off of one another creating a giant chain of innovation.

Check out www.slcpl.org for more information on Salt Lake City Library and Code Clubs.