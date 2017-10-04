Watch Live: Utah politicians discuss National Monument review and Antiquities Act

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke delivered recommendations to President Donald Trump regarding 26 National Monuments and marine areas in 12 states, including Utah, the Pacific and the Atlantic.
The Sutherland Institute and The Heritage Foundation are hosting a discussion on the National Monuments review and the Antiquities Act.
Members of Congress and their a few constituents who are directly impacted by National Monument lands will take part at 7 a.m. MT.
The Honorable Mike Lee (R-UT), United States Senator
The Honorable Rob Bishop (R-UT), United States Representative
Ryan Benally, Member of the Navajo Nation
Bob Meyers, Executive Director, Maine Snowmobile Association
Grant Moore, President, Atlantic Offshore Lobsterman’s Association
Boyd Matheson, President, Sutherland Institute
Matthew Anderson, Director, Coalition of Self-Government in the West, Sutherland Institute
Hannah Downey, Research Fellow, Property and Environment Research Center
Nick Loris, Herbert and Joyce Morgan Research Fellow in Energy and Environmental Policy, The Heritage Foundation (Moderator)