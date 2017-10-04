Veggie Pinwheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 large whole wheat or spinach tortillas1/2 cup light cream cheese, softened1 tablespoon taco seasoning or chili powder1 cup baby spinach leaves1 cup bell pepper, any color, cut into thin strips1/2 cup celery, cut into thin strips1/2 cup carrots, cut into thin strips1 cup chicken or turkey, cooked, shredded (optional)Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese and taco seasoning or chili powder until thoroughly combined.

Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly on the bottom of each tortilla, leaving a 1” border on one side of the tortilla. Divide the spinach, pepper, celery and carrots over the cream cheese mixture. Roll up each tortilla tightly. Cut into 1”-2” pinwheels. Serve immediately.

Note: Add chicken or turkey, cooked and shredded as an option for lean protein.