Tuscany Pumpkin Gnocchi

Ingredients

2 pounds Russet potatoes

¾ – 1½ cup flour*

1 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Parmigianno-Reggiano

1 jar Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Sauce

1 lb. Italian Sausage

*Note: Amount of flour depends on wetness of potato as well as personal preference of gnocchi density and taste.

Preparation

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F. Prick the potatoes all over with a fork, and bake directly on the oven rack for 45 minutes to one hour, turning halfway through the baking time. Remove the potatoes when they are tender and can easily be pierced with a fork or knife.

2. Slice potatoes in half, length-wise and scoop out of shell. Pass them through a potato ricer, food mill or grate them over the small holes of a cheese grater directly onto work surface. Spread potato into an “island” about ½ inch-1 inch in height. Allow to cool until steam is no longer rising, but still warm.

3. Lightly beat egg and drizzle over potato island.

4. Sift flour over potatoes a little at a time. Fold and press to incorporate flour but be careful to not stretch or knead in the traditional bread-dough sense, as this will develop the gluten too much. Repeat until the dough is no longer sticky or wet, and feels supple and cohesive.

5. Pat the dough into a log and dust with flour to prevent sticking. Scrape your work surface clean to prep for rolling and cutting the gnocchi.

6. Slice off 1 inch thick slab. Dust lightly and roll into a small log until about ½ inch in width. Cut crosswise into 1-inch gnocchi.

7. To create the traditional gnocchi ridges, press each piece of dough against the tines of a fork. With your finger, gently roll the pressed dough back off the fork. This takes a little practice. If the dough sticks to the fork, dip the fork in flour before you press the dough against it.

8. Place the gnocchi in a single layer on a lightly floured or parchment-lined dish. At this point, you can freeze for later use. Place the tray in the freezer and drop them in a freezer bag once frozen. This prevents the gnocchi from sticking into one big lump.

9. To cook the gnocchi, place them into a pot of boiling and well-salted water. Heat Tuscany Pumpkin Sauce in skillet while waiting for the gnocchi to cook. When the gnocchi rise to the top, scoop them out of the boiling water and transfer into the skillet. Simmer just until the sauce and gnocchi come together.

10. Cook and brown one pound Italian sausage. Add to sauce and gnocchi.

11. Plate and top with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and fresh basil and serve!