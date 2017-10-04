New development in Sugar House includes U of U Health Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sugar House is getting a new $150,000 property development called Park Ave. It is located along 1300 East and I-80 behind the Red Lobster restaurant.

It will include three new buildings and a parking podium with 1,200 stalls. One of the new buildings will be a 170,000 square-foot University of Utah Health Center.

"We will be able to provide comprehensive health services, primary care, specialty care," said Richard Orlandi, U of U's Chief Medical Officer for Ambulatory Services. "This is a big deal for us. More and more we are moving our services off of our main campus out in the community."

Along with the health center there will also be a 150-unit family residential space and office space, an art gallery, street level retail, and walking and biking paths. There will also be a new connecting street called Stringham Avenue. It will connect 1300 East and Highland Drive.

"It's taking kind of a neglected corner of Sugar House and putting in something that will serve the whole community," said Salt Lake City council member Lisa Adams.

The health center will open in mid 2019.